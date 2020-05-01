Several area restaurants pinned their hopes for a business turnaround Friday on outdoor seating that's now permitted under new state rules.
The restaurants used available outdoor seating or set up tents and tables to accommodate permitted lunch or evening crowds. Early results were good, some site personnel said; bright sun and temperatures in the 70s didn't hurt. Prior to Friday, restaurants were only permitted to serve customers with curbside pick-up.
“It’s been good. Nothing crazy overwhelming but the best Friday since the shutdown,” said James Hebert, managing partner at Don’s Seafood. “Some folks hung out, some were cautious, but most people wanted to be outside.”
At Social Southern Table and Bar, managing partner Jody Ferguson said his restaurant enjoyed a much better day serving the lunch crowd.
Restaurants have been limited to pick up orders only. Social reopened recently, after closing in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. They expected to be fully open by May 1, but Gov. John Bel Edwards extended a ban on dine-in service until at least May 15.
Nonetheless, new rules let restaurants set up patio and outdoor seating areas, although they cannot provide direct table service, must space out tables and limit the number of people at tables. Employees also are required to wear masks when dealing with customers picking up their meals.
“People showed up at 11 and enjoyed lunch,” Ferguson said. “The sentiment seemed to be ‘I’m so ready to be out of the house.’ We’re ready to get back to some sense of a normal routine.”
Ruffino’s on the River was preparing late Friday afternoon to serve a dinner crowd by using outdoor tables at several sites that overlook the Vermilion River. There were six tables on the patio, all 10 feet apart, and a couple of tables farther out, and four on the rock garden.
Hebert said he hoped the tent would be up in Don’s parking lot for a month. He said the restaurant never had more than 30 people at a time out there, but patrons seemed to enjoy the atmosphere.
“We’re trying to survive, trying to keep people employed,” he said.
Other area restaurants set up to welcome patrons outdoors included Fezzo’s in Scott, Steakhouse and Oyster Bar, and Reve Coffee Roasters.
"We still ask that guests maintain social distancing (our tables are carefully measured a safe distance apart and we ask that guest comply with state-mandated regulations)," Fezzo's posted on Facebook. "We are so excited to have real people on our patio!"