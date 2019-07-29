Waitr launched Monday in Opelousas after local restaurants and their customers requested the service through a social media campaign.
The on-demand restaurant delivery company will bring about 100 new jobs to Opelousas in addition to managerial staff based in the city, according to a news release from the company.
"Our decision to choose Opelousas for expansion is a reflection of overwhelming public demand for Waitr in the area," said Whitney Savoie, Waitr's market development director, in the release. "The community and restaurant owners saw the excitement and success of our food delivery in nearby cities and wanted to be part of it. We’re thrilled Waitr will now be a fixture in Opelousas."
Waitr is now offering delivery from restaurants such as Guillory’s Seafood Express, Brew & Scoop, King’s Truckstop, The Varsity Grille, Peking Buffet, Mama’s Fried Chicken locations on Jake Drive and East Landry, The Cajun Boudin Stop, Mikey’s Donut King and Java Square Cafe.
The company will host a launch party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Mama's Fried Chicken at 508 E. Landry St. with free appetizers, drinks and swag.
"I’m really excited about Waitr coming to Opelousas," said Ryan Lagrange, general manager of Mama’s Fried Chicken, in a statement. "Our customers have been asking for delivery and we’re thrilled we can accommodate them. Better still, this service will add additional jobs for the people in our city."
Carlos Lerma, owner of Java Square Cafe, started the Facebook campaign to bring Waitr to Opelousas.
"I’m really happy," Lerma said in a statement. "I’m an avid user of Waitr when I’m in Lafayette. It’s going to be good for me and my family…and good for all of us in the city."
Waitr is currently hiring in Opelousas. Drivers can apply at waitrapp.com/become-a-driver.
Restaurants looking to become a Waitr partner can learn more at waitrapp.com/for-restaurants.