SchoolMint, a San Francisco-based educational software company with a small office in Lafayette, will move its entire operations to Lafayette, bringing 178 jobs that pay an average salary of $74,200, officials announced Monday.
The company will relocate its corporate offices from New York and Miami to Lafayette and make $515,000 in capital investments in new facilities, the Louisiana Office of Economic Development announced. No timetable is known on the company’s move into a site that will be determined in the future, but the move is also expected to create dozens of indirect jobs.
The company, which has an office at 130 S. Buchanan St., Suite 100, currently has 13 employees in Lafayette.
“With this headquarters relocation from Silicon Valley to south Louisiana, SchoolMint reinforces what we’ve known for a long time: Louisiana is a great place for doing business all across the digital landscape,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “From Lafayette to Baton Rouge and New Orleans and across north Louisiana’s I-20 Cyber Corridor, Louisiana is leading the way with cutting-edge tech firms creating quality jobs for our digital future. With this project delivering hundreds of new quality jobs, we are happy to welcome SchoolMint to our growing family of leading high-tech companies.”
SchoolMint acquired Lafayette-based Smart Choice Technologies in 2019, and company officials said they began considering consolidating and relocating to Lafayette as they tapped into the area’s pro-technology and pro-business climate, college-to-career pipeline and availability of local talent, LED officials said.
“SchoolMint’s mission is helping students, parents, teachers, schools and districts create bright, sustainable futures,” CEO Bryan MacDonald said. “We are thrilled about our move to Lafayette and the opportunity to build and expand our workforce in Louisiana, a state that clearly embraces those same values. The vibrant and growing tech culture here is exciting, and we expect to create hundreds of high-tech jobs over the next decade. We look forward to bringing a bit of Silicon Valley to Lafayette, while also deepening the local roots first put down by our Smart Choice division.”
LED and the Lafayette Economic Development Authority began formal discussions about the project with SchoolMint in March. The state offered an incentive package that includes the services of LED FastStart workforce training program, a $900,000 Digital Interactive Media and Software Development tax credit on qualifying software development and payroll expenses and a $1 million performance-based grant for corporate relocation expenses. Based upon meeting capital investment and payroll targets, School Mint will be eligible for up to $100,000 a year for 10 years and is expected to utilize Louisiana’s Quality Jobs Program.
SchoolMint Inc. serves more than 9 million students and 18,000 schools across the country and offers solutions for strategic enrollment management and student behavior improvement. SchoolMint specializes in application and lottery management, registration/re-enrollment, tardy tracking and positive behavior reinforcement to make school operations more efficient.
“Today’s announcement by SchoolMint is a homecoming of sorts — with the company’s ties to Smart Choice, which was developed right here in Lafayette,” said Gregg Gothreaux, president and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. “Since 2014, Lafayette’s tech sector has grown by leaps and bounds, providing jobs that have been transformative to our economy. SchoolMint will continue that transformation by providing quality employment opportunities with local upward mobility for our residents."