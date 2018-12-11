Lafayette-based Good Eats Kitchen, which recently brought its prepared meal business to the Baton Rouge market, has acquired the two Fresh Kitchen locations in the capital city.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The plan is to merge the two brands together over the next few months, with the favorite dishes from Fresh Kitchen being added to the Good Eats Kitchen menu. The stores on Corporate Boulevard and in the Willow Grove traditional neighborhood development will be rebranded as Good Eats Kitchen locations. Good Eats Kitchen said it will retain many Fresh Kitchen employees.

Both businesses specialize in selling prepared meals aimed at health-conscious diners, offering everything from vegan dishes to chicken gumbo. Good Eats Kitchen also offers a range of snacks.

Boyer Derise, who founded Good Eats Kitchen in 2016, said he plans to take the best elements of both companies and merge them together. “The resulting company will represent the best of two great young brands,” he said.

Good Eats Kitchen has a location in the Oil Center in Lafayette and last month opened its first Baton Rouge store in the Ichiban Square shopping center near the Essen Lane-Perkins Road intersection. Its dishes also can be purchased at several fitness centers in Lafayette, Lake Charles and Baton Rouge.

Fresh Kitchen was co-founded by Ryan McNeil and Daniel Dreher in 2014. McNeil said the company wanted to open more locations across Baton Rouge, but “the doors kept closing on us. It became obvious that God had other plans for us,” he said.