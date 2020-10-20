Investar National Bank has named Byron Breaux as Acadiana market president and senior vice president, bank officials announced Monday.
Breaux has more than 35 years banking experience in the Lafayette market. He was recently with Hancock Whitney Bank where he was senior group manager.
His position with Investar includes overseeing the bank’s footprint in the region, which includes two Lafayette offices and three in Evangeline Parish.
“Byron is a respected and seasoned banker who does an incredible job fostering relationships,” said Jeff Blum, Investar’s western region president. “With extensive knowledge in commercial real estate lending, he brings expertise and leadership to a team of bankers who stand ready to welcome him into the Investar culture.”
Breaux is a graduate of the University of Southwestern Louisiana in Lafayette and LSU School of Banking.