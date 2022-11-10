The student newspaper at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette won a second place award from the American Scholastic Press Association in New York.
The ASPA evaluated The Vermilion for its content, editing, design, art and illustrations, general plan and creativity, and the publication — matched up against colleges and universities from across the country — received perfect scores for originality, editing, connecting content to the campus community and overall page design.
“This award is a reminder of the creative minds and determined spirits that work together to make a quality newspaper that’s catered towards informing the student body,” said Lena Foster, the paper’s editor-in-chief. “It means that our hard work is not going unnoticed and that we have to raise the bar even more now. I am so grateful for this achievement, and we intend to grow as a collective and to consistently produce work that not only reflects our efforts but our passions at The Vermilion.”
The award is The Vermilion’s fourth in the past three years. It was fourth overall at the 2021 Southeast Journalism Conference and won first- and second-place individual honors and a second-place overall award from SEJC in 2020.