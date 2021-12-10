New commercial
OTHER: 1137 S. Bernard Road, Suite B, Broussard; applicant, Code Ninjas; contractor, Manuel Commercial; $181,638.61.
Commercial additions, alterations
OTHER: 4342 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, owner, Ulta 1474, description, beauty supply store and salon, applicant, Zachary McGillis; contractor, Commercial Contractors of Holland, Michigan; $425,000.
OFFICE: 118 Rue Fontaine Driver, owner, Acadiana Neurosurgery; applicant, Dr. Jason Cormier; contractor, Master Builder and Specialists; $1.173 million.
OFFICE: 205 Monroe St., owner and applicant, Glen Elmore; description, Mello Joy Coffee Roaster; contractor, Fremin General Contractors; $425,000.
BAR/LOUNGE: 4416 Johnston St., Suite 1A, owner, Louis Anzalone Companies; description, Mello Joy Coffee Roaster; contractor, Fremin General Contractors; $425,000.
OFFICE: 4801 W. Congress St., owner, Outdoor Power Equipment; description, none listed; applicant Everette Mays; contractor, Add-Vantage Builders; $120,000.
RESTAURANT: 431 Jefferson St., owner, Michael Delcambre; description, renovation; applicant, Zaunbrecher Design; contractor, self; $40,000.
RETAIL: 4243 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite 102, owner, The Ainbinder Co,; description, Athleta; applicant, April Studlo; contractor, Thompson Brothers Construction; $145,107.
TENANT BUILDOUT: 123 Westmark Blvd., owner, Summit Behavioral; description, none listed; applicant and contractor, Westmart Construction; $25,000.
OFFICE: 1700 Kaliste Saloom Road, owner, Melancon Girard CPA; description, minor office interior alteration; applicant and contractor, Anna Maria LLC; $15,000.
OFFICE: 2005 Verot School Road, owner, Lisa Curran; description, renovations; applicant and contractor, Gleason Ledet Construction; $143,000.
Commercial demolition
MEDICAL OFFICE: 1223 Camellia Blvd., owner, PAR Realty; description, Diabetes Relief of Acadiana; applicant, Jamie Holmes; contractor, self; $1,500.
Residential construction
101 Golden Eye Drive: Bolgiano Custom Homes, $612,000.
213 Lukes Hollow Lane: Shivers Brothers Construction, $202,500.
215 Lukes Hollow Lane: Shivers Brothers Construction, $193,500.
115 Lukes Hollow Lane: Shivers Brothers Construction, $198,000.
116 Orchard Park Ave.: Chart Construction, $333,000.
224 Treescape Drive: Legacy Contracting Service, $310,500.
403 Grassy Meadows Lane: DSLD, $207,000
405 Grassy Meadows Lane: DSLD, $198,000
305 Grassy Meadows Lane: DSLD, $171,000
111 Bijou Drive, Manuel Builders: $193,500.
117 Croft Row: AM Design, $225,000.
200 Adry Lane, Youngsville: Manuel Builders, $175,500.
207 Swallows Pass, Carencro: Reliance Real Estate Group, $150,000.
111 Sparrowhawk St., Broussard: DSLD, $211,500.
112 Sparrowhawk St., Broussard: DSLD, $211,500.
123 Sparrowhawk St., Broussard: DSLD, $211,500.
202 Wild Cherry Lane: DSLD, $202,500
139 St. Fabien Drive, Carencro: Richard Allen, $120,000.