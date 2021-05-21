A perfect storm of factors has led to a rental car shortage in southwest Louisiana.
The most recent contributor to the local shortage arrived this week in the form of flooding that sent hundreds of people searching for temporary replacements to vehicles that took on water.
"Everyone is in a position right now where the phones are ringing off the hook," said Eric Stroderd, general manager of Auto Rental Etc. "I have more people calling now than I ever have, and I don't really have any advice to those looking. It's like trying to give advice to someone who can't afford gas in their city. All you can do is go to all the gas stations. We're just telling people to pick up the phone and dial every rental company. It might be worth trying the local rental car companies, the independent places, since usually people will go to the national franchises first."
A Friday morning survey of the websites for Avis, Budget, Enterprise, Hertz and National showed that none of the companies had rental cars available in Lafayette or Lake Charles.
This week's flooding has only increased the demand for rental cars and new and used vehicles. Rental car companies already had thin inventories, as a result of selling off vehicles during the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain disruptions that have also hampered new and used car lots.
Problems began last year when rental companies sold off vehicles to generate revenue in the first months of the pandemic, when vacations and business travel were virtually non-existent. Auto manufacturing also slowed down during the pandemic. Then, when cars started to be built again, manufacturers had to slow production because of a worldwide shortage of microchips. Manufacturers prioritized providing vehicles to dealerships, where they make a larger profit from individual customer sales, over replenishing fleets for rental car companies and others that purchase large volumes of vehicles at discounted prices.
As pandemic-era restrictions eased and vaccines became widely available, Americans resumed traveling but found a shortage of rental cars available. Others, with extra stimulus cash in their bank accounts, found few new cars at dealerships and used cars selling for nearly the same price as their new counterparts.
"I've never seen the value higher for used vehicles," said Bob Giles, CEO of Giles Automotive Group. "We're seeing vehicles at auction selling for wholesale, which is what dealers typically sell at. I've been in the business all my life, and I've never seen the value of used cars go up so much."
Giles owns Nissan dealerships in Lafayette and Opelousas, a Subaru dealership in Lafayette and Volvo dealerships in Lafayette and El Paso, Texas. He also operates a rental car service through his Nissan dealerships.
Unlike other rental services in Acadiana, Giles hasn't been completely wiped out of his inventory of 115 rentals. About 25% of those were still available to rent as of midday Thursday.
"There is a shortage of rentals, but we have some availability," Giles said. "I'm sure it's because, in many cases, people don't think about us when it comes to renting a car."
At Auto Rental Etc., a division of Don's Automotive Group, all 450 vehicles in the fleet were rented out this week.
Demand has been far higher than supply for nearly two months, Stroderd said, leading Auto Rental Etc. to shut down online reservations from Thursday through Sunday each week. Now, after this week's flooding, there are customer waitlists at the rental business, which has locations in Lafayette and Lake Charles.
Some people might find rental vehicles with higher miles and more dents than usual due to the overwhelming demand and increasingly busy autobody shops. Without the ability to purchase new fleets and sell off existing inventory, there are more maintenance expenses for rental companies and higher rental rates for customers.
"Every once in a while, a customer ends up in a dirty car because they don't care. They'll come and pick it up immediately, no matter what," Stroderd said. "Service and body shops are completely booked up. I have to send drivers to Lake Charles to pick up cars to get them serviced in Lafayette then bring them back to Lake Charles. Cars are going to have more dents and dings than usual when you just can't keep up with the demand."
Staff writer Timothy Boone contributed to this report.