MTS Physical Therapy & Wellness will hold a grand opening for its new facility at 2115 Dulles Drive at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

MTS, formerly McLeod Trahan & Sheffield, has undergone a $3 million construction and expansion project, and the 16,453-square-foot building will offer modern health and fitness options along with spacious locker rooms, group exercise classes and among other amenities.

“We are honored and grateful to those who have trusted us for the past 35 years to restore, maintain and improve their health through physical therapy and wellness,” MTS administrator Brian Soignier said. “We are excited about the future of MTS and our ability to better serve Acadiana through creating environments for our consumers to realize their best self.”

The new location offers over 3,500 square feet of gym space, 12 physical therapy rooms, group exercise space and an Olympic-size pool for aquatic therapy and exercise. New design allows for a larger office space for efficient registration.

MTS utilizes a holistic approach to health and wellness and offers classes to all ages and stages that include tai chi, soul core, water aerobics, body pump, HIT classes, chair aerobics and balance classes. It also offers massage therapy and nutritional consultations through a registered dietician.