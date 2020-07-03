Kara Castille is co-owner of Thee Heavenly Donut, which as two locations in Baton Rouge and will soon open a location in Henderson near the Cajun Palms RV park.

I grew up in Breaux Bridge. My mom owned Meche’s Donut King there. I was raised in the bakery since the age of 4 years old. I use to sleep on the flour sacks. I graduated from Lafayette Christian Academy and moved straight after to run our first shop on Sherwood Forest Boulevard. My mom had opened it in the middle of my senior year. I had to give up all my sports as each weekend I would travel to Baton Rouge to sell our products and help build the business. It was my vision to take a doughnut and turn it into a culinary art. I loved the city and knew if people would try our products they would fall in love with them.

Popular Baton Rouge doughnut shop to open location in Henderson near Cajun Palms A popular Baton Rouge-based bakery and doughnut shop will open a location in Henderson near the Cajun Palms RV Park.

My parents inspired me growing up. My mom, Cathy, never went to college but became very successful in her business. She taught me that hard work and being dedicated would always pay off. My dad, Keith, went to college and became a school teacher for a few years then decided to leave to become a salesman for Frito-Lay. He just retired after also a very successful career. Both my parents had a great personality, loved people and loved connecting people through food.

We open at 4 a.m. but we can get there as early as 11 p.m. We are extremely grateful that we have a great team to work with. We like to hire people who have a love for people and for the culinary scene. We have employees who are in culinary school or decide to go to culinary school. We aren’t your average doughnut shop.

One of the biggest things I did was always get involved in my community. Every time I was asked to be a part of donating to a special event or being present, I would. It gave us a chance to be face to face with all types of people who would become our amazing customers.

My mom lives in Henderson and will be running the store. She has so many great roots there that it just made sense. The reason it came about was because we were asked. In high school I worked three jobs, one of which was at Crawfish Town USA. I was a hostess there when Jerry and Jenny Guidry owned it. They were also great friends and customers of my mom. Now Johnny Hebert and his wife own it, and they thought it was an excellent idea to have us by them. Henderson truly needs a doughnut shop/coffee shop. We also have many customers who travel from Houston to Baton Rouge, and it just made sense to have another shop right off 1-10 for them to pick up king cakes, kolaches, etc.

How did we establish ourselves? Put your life on hold and work in overdrive. Seriously, it’s a lot of work and moving parts. Be passionate about your brand and love people. It is not easy, but when you see a small child come in with a smile from ear to ear for your special pink sprinkle doughnut, your heart melts. There is nothing more valuable than hearing a customer tell you how that doughnut changed their life. I love to see families create memories over doughnuts, coffee or drawing art on our big chalk board wall. It’s what we live for.