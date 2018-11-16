MidSouth Bank has named Jana Manley as senior vice president, director of product management.
Manley, who has more than 20 years of banking experience, was director of growth and engagement marketing at Synovus Bank in Columbus, Georgia, and previously senior vice president, delivery channel group manager at Hancock Bank in Gulfport, Mississippi. She has a bachelor’s degree in finance from Auburn University, an MBA in strategic management from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and graduated from the LSU Graduate School of Banking.
Travis Bodin, operations leader of the survey office at Fenstermaker, earned Project Management Professional certification from the Project Management Institute.
Certification is based on an understanding of project management principles and practices, an exam and continuing professional education.