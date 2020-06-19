Small businesses in Lafayette will be able on Monday to start applying for grants through Lafayette Consolidated Government to cover their losses from government-ordered shutdowns due to the spread of coronavirus.
Jamie Angelle, chief communications officer with Lafayette Consolidated Government, said he expects LCG to launch a new website at 4 p.m. Monday, where small business owners may complete applications. That website is lafayette.org/brp
The Lafayette City and Parish councils in May agreed to use up to $825,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant funds to help local small businesses that did not get other government assistance during the coronavirus pandemic.
The estimated 2,800 businesses that may qualify are those that employ 10 or fewer people and include hair stylists, photographers, musicians, artists, bakers, caterers, dog trainers and wedding planners.
At a press conference Friday afternoon Mayor-President Josh Guillory encouraged all small businesses to apply.
The Lafayette Economic Development Authority will facilitate the application process. A committee will review the applications.
Members of the Business Recovery Selection Committee include: Josh Carlson, Parish Council; Nanette Cook, City Council; Jim Dore, Vistage Worldwide; Patrick Lewis, City Council; Willie Leday, retired federal probation officer; Heidi Melancon, Louisiana Small Business Development Center; Frank Neuner, NeunerPate; Bryan Tabor, Parish Council; Nathan Thornton, Thornton Consulting and Associates.
More details will be forthcoming, but some basic eligibility criteria are that applicants must be a for-profit business located in Lafayette Parish. All owners must be over 18 years old and U.S. citizens who have been in business at least a year. The business must have lost revenue, increased expenses or displaced employees due to the COVID-19 government-ordered business closures, Angelle said.