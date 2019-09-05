Paul and Lauren Baker are a musical power couple.
Paul is the headmaster at Episcopal School of Acadiana and is an active whose arrangements have played around the country, including his Requiem of Psalms which premiered in Carnegie Hall.
Lauren is known for her command of the violin and the haunting renditions she shares with captive audiences. She has also maintained a private Suzuki violin studio in Lafayette for 30 years.
The two spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast. You can listen to their conversation here.
Lauren also served as chairman of the orchestra committee for the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra and concertmaster where she has been a featured soloist. She has also played at weddings, receptions and corporate events.