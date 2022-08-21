Hotel near airport sold for $18.5 million
A hotel near the Lafayette Regional Airport has sold for $18.5 million, records show.
Investors connected to SPI Holdings of Dallas bought the WoodSpring Suites Lafayette, 200 Hugh Wallis Road, from Gulf Coast Hotel Management. The same investors also bought a WoodSpring Suites in Lake Charles for $15.1 million.
Gulf Coast Hotel Management bought 13 acres in that area in 2015 and built the hotel on the 2 acres near the railroad tracks. The remaining 11 acres were sold in October to Ronnie White Custom Homes for $1.2 million, records show.
Meat company launches direct-to-consumer service
Eunice-based Coastal Plains Meat Co. has launched Louisiana Beef Direct, a direct-to-consumer service to customers in eight regional parishes.
The service will kick off with the company offering six curated boxes for online ordering and delivery via a partnership with RoadRunner delivery service, Coastal Plains CEO David Billing and COO Chip Perrin announced this week.
Delivery will start for customers in Lafayette Parish along with Acadia, Vermilion, St. Martin, Evangeline, St. Landry, Calcasieu and Cameron parishes.
The service will benefit area cattle producers by connecting them with consumers looking for local products and variety, Perrin said.
“The consumer wants to get closer to the farm to know where their beef comes from,” Billings said. “What better way than to create an online platform to bring local products to their front door. We are excited about this next phase of our business.”
Options include the Bold BBQ Box for grilling items, Louisiana Linked Box that will feature smoked sausage, boudin and andouille, and the Slow-N-Low Box that will include gravy steaks and cuts meant to be cooked on the stove top.
Both Coastal Plains Meat Co. and RoadRunner are veteran-owned businesses.
McDonald's buys land for new Broussard location
A McDonald’s will open in Broussard in front of the SafeSource Direct facility.
McDonald’s corporate closed on the deal to buy the 1.6-acre lot at 208 St. Nazaire Road from Maraist Investment Properties for an undisclosed amount, land records show.
Miller Management, based in New Iberia with 10 McDonalds in Acadiana, will operate the restaurant.
The company was granted a building permit by Broussard in June for over $2.1 million for construction.
Maraist sold the property to McDonald’s after a reported sale to Chick-fil-A did not happen.
Maraist also sold the adjoining property at 210 St. Nazaire Road recently to Fort Worth, Texas-based SCC Development for $900,000, land records show. A sign on the property indicates a car wash will be built there.
65-acre site in Broussard earns certification as development-ready by LED
Another site in Broussard has been certified for economic development under the state’s certified sites program.
The 65 acres between St. Etienne Road and U.S. 90, referred to as Loul’s Landing, will put the total number of certified sites in Acadiana to 22 will be the seventh in Lafayette Parish, One Acadiana president and CEO Troy Wayman said. The certification helps agencies connect companies who are interested in locating in Louisiana find properties, which leads to job growth and investment.
The Broussard Economic Development Corporation, Lafayette Economic Development Authority, One Acadiana and Entergy announced the certification under the Louisiana Economic Development’s certified sites program.
“Having available, vetted sites is imperative for successful growth and economic development in our communities which is why site certification is a top priority in LEDA’s new strategic plan for the parish,” LEDA President and CEO Mandi D. Mitchell said. “I applaud the efforts of Mayor (Ray) Bourque, the Broussard Economic Development Corporation and the property owners on their efforts to advance business expansion and investment in the City of Broussard and Lafayette Parish.”
The certified sites program has been successful in Broussard, which landed the SafeSource Direct project that will result in about 1,200 jobs in the city, Bourque said.
One Acadiana's Site Development program is designed to increase the region's portfolio of marketable, development-ready sites by certifying land within the nine-parish region.
Last year, Broussard was certified as a Louisiana Development Ready Community, the first municipality in Lafayette Parish to earn the certification.