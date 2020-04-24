Employees at Super 1 Foods stores in Acadiana will get another bonus of up to a half-week’s pay as the company rewards its workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Parent company Brookshire Grocery Co. will give its nearly 14,000 employees another bonus after it handed out bonuses of one week’s pay last month. It will also give a workers at temporary pay increase of $1 per hour through May 1.

Grocery stores in Acadiana and nationwide have seen a surge in business since stay-at-home mandates were ordered and restaurants were ordered to suspend dine-in operations in response to COVID-19. Rouses Markets handed out bonuses to all its employees and accelerated quarterly bonuses to store managers earlier this month.

“I am so incredibly proud of our amazing team that continues to serve our communities with unwavering commitment every day,” Brookshire COO Trent Brookshire said. “Our retail partners have displayed such service and sacrifice the last five weeks. Despite the long hours, high demands and ongoing challenges on our business, our employees are showcasing our core values while serving our customers and communities. It is the right thing to do to give back to our partners as they have demonstrated grit, determination, commitment and care for our customers and communities over the past few weeks.”

Brookshire has also offered an extra employee discount, on-site meals and a compensation plan for those who may be directly affected by COVID-19. The company has also temporarily waived co-pays for medical services delivered via MDLive.

Super 1 Foods has 13 stores in Acadiana, including two stores in Lafayette and one in Carencro, Scott and Youngsville.