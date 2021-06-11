The Bolt Bar & Patio will move to the former downtown into the location of The Pearl Lafayette at 222 Jefferson St.
The bar, currently located at 114 McKinley St. for seven years, will make a return to downtown after it left the area when it was first located on Vermilion Street, owner Justin Menard said.
The bar, Lafayette’s only gay club, has outgrown its current space, he said, and the new space downtown will allow it to double in size.
“We were looking to get back to downtown,” Menard said. “We have a lot of big plans.”
The bar could open as early as next month, he said.