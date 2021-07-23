Acadiana Cares will offer primary care services in the former Pride Plaza building and could also build on the adjacent three-acre lot in the future.

The nonprofit that serves communities affected by HIV/AIDS, inequities in health care, homelessness and substance abuse bought the 9,000-square-foot building at 850 N. Pierce St. and the adjoining land recently for $1.1 million. The agency, which dates back to 1985, began offering primary care services in 2015 with an onsite medical clinic at its offices at 809 Martin Luther King Drive.

The Pride Plaza building, designed by the late architect Pierce Meleton, includes five suites, each with multiple examination spaces. Plans also include adding a pharmacy at that location along with building on the adjacent lot.

“We’re excited to work with a local architect and designers for the renovations and improvements to the facility, which will include enlargement of some examination rooms and cosmetic updates,” executive director Claude Martin said. “We’re especially pleased to be positioned on a major thoroughfare in Lafayette and a Lafayette Transit System bus route. Because we serve a seven-parish area, it is also particularly helpful that we be easily accessible via interstates 10 and 49.”

The clinic has hired Dr. Anne Malesky, previously with Ochsner Lafayette General, as medical director.

As a Federally Qualified Health Center Look-Alike, the clinic offers fees based on the patient’s ability to pay. It is also accepting new patients and offering discounts for those living at or below 200% of the federal poverty limit, Martin said.

“We’ve been groundbreakers in Acadiana by tackling needs others have ignored and we’ve gained national recognition for our work,” he said. “But when we receive a note of appreciation from a client describing how their life was changed for the better — sometimes decades later — that’s what really keeps us going.”

Pride Plaza Pharmacy dates back to 1979 as one of the first multi-specialty medical facilities on Lafayette’s north side and was developed by physicians Ernest Kinchen, J. Cedric Dauphin, Clinton Young and Raphael Baranco.