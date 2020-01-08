A beauty and hair supply store and a tire store will soon open along Moss Street in north Lafayette.

Black Beauty Hair & Supply will open in the former CarQuest building at 1416 Moss St. possibly at the end of the month, owner Chantelle Thibeaux said. It will offer natural hair products, relaxed hair products, wigs and weave and professional cosmetology supplies.

"When women look great, they feel great," said Thibeaux, who has owned Kingdom Clean cleaning services for seven years. "So I wanted it to be a place where we can have all the products we need in a one stop shop."

The building will have a 2,000-square-foot showroom, said Thibeaux, who along with her husband are Northside High School graduates and have lived in the area their entire lives.

Also, Rental Concepts of Arkansas will open RNR Tire Center at 1904 Moss St., according to a new construction permit it filed last month with the City of Lafayette. RNR Investments bought the land in January 2016.

RNR Tire Center was founded in 2000 and is a national franchise that sells tires and custom wheels at over 100 locations in 23 states and has locations in Baton Rouge, Alexandria and Lafayette, according to its website. Rental Concepts is the local franchise holder for the region and owns RNR Tire Centers in Arkansas and north Louisiana.

Attempts to reach RNR officials were unsuccessful.