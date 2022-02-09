Thanks to a consumer spending boom in December, retail sales in Lafayette Parish last year reached unprecedented levels in 2021.
Data released Tuesday by the Lafayette Economic Development Authority shows that taxable sales in December reached $762 million in the parish, the first time that marked topped the $700 million in a month. It pushed the yearly total to $7.69 billion, the first time that total has topped the $7 billion mark.
Total sales for the year had already topped the 2020 total of $6.4 billion before December’s data was totaled. Sales for December were up 14% from a year ago and up 25% from December 2019. It also topped the 2014 total of $669.9 million, which was the highest on record for December.
The increased spending followed national trends. Holiday sales nationwide were up 14.1% compared to 2020, according to the National Retail Federation, and set a new record despite inflation, supply chain disruptions and the pandemic.
It fueled optimism in the retail sector. The number of retail stores that opened in 2020 was double the total number that closed, the NRF reported.
That surge could end in 2022, said LEDA president and CEO Mandi Mitchell.
“Taxable sales in 2021 were unprecedented,” she said. "This rate of spending will likely level off in 2022 as inflation and higher interest rates are expected to temper consumer spending. It is important to recognize this leveling off should not be considered a negative, as the consensus among leading economists is that we will begin to see a return to pre-pandemic normal on many fronts in 2022.”
December taxable sales in the city of Lafayette and nearly every municipality in the parish were the highest on record. In Lafayette, that total reached $522 million, pushing its total for the year to $5.2 billion, an increase of 19% from 2020’s total.
Spending in the smaller municipalities strengthened in December. In Carencro, spending reached $47.2 million, a 41% increase from a year ago, the biggest hike in the parish, as sales for the year topped $417 million.
December sales in Broussard were up 21.7%, reaching $63.6 million, the highest monthly total since 2014. Total for the year reached $653 million, also the highest since 2014.
December sales in Scott and Youngsville also set monthly records, pushing each to new records for yearly totals.
Data points from the city of Lafayette show:
- Restaurants, many of which battled staffing challenges, had the best month on record with $42.4 million in sales. Sales for the year topped $448 million, also a record and a 23.5% gain from 2020 when they were reduced to drive-thru sales only during the start of the pandemic.
- Grocery store sales for the year topped $319 million, the highest on record, and pushed total food sales to $1.16 billion, also the highest on record.
- Apparel sales for the year bounced back to $211 million, an increase from 2020 after six straight years of declining sales.
- Jewelry sales for December were just under $21 million, the biggest month since 2015.
- Yearly vehicle dealer sales reached $406 million, the highest on record and a 25% increase from 2020.
- Yearly furniture store sales reached $17.7 million, the highest on record.