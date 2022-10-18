BoomNation on Tuesday announced new partnerships with more than a dozen Louisiana construction and service companies. BoomNation is a new app that connects tradespeople with employers who are looking for a better way to engage with and hire qualified skilled workers. Its new partnerships include MMR Constructors, Inc. and Southern Devall.
MMR is recognized as a top specialty construction and infrastructure services company, while Southern Devall is known as a leader in towing and boat services with more than 65 years in business. Southern Devall is also the first in the inland maritime industry to partner with BoomNation.
“Applications like LinkedIn do not give tradespeople a way to showcase themselves and BoomNation solves that,” said David Devall, vice president of personnel at Southern Devall. “Being the first in our industry to partner with BoomNation gives us a great opportunity to hire the best in the business.”
For MMR, partnering with BoomNation was a perfect fit thanks to its ties to the region and the skilled workforce, according to a statement. MMR says within one week of the partnership, it had 30 applicants.
BoomNation serves tradespeople such as welders, electricians, operators, pipefitters, and others who work in industries including construction, manufacturing, oil and gas, transportation and warehousing, utilities and more. The app allows them to join the community, network, and promote their skills and craftsmanship, while also finding and applying for jobs.
BoomNation also announced partnerships in Louisiana with Baton Rouge’s PALA Group; SEMS, Inc.; Volks Constructors in Prairieville; Gainey’s Concrete Products in Holden; and Lard Oil Company in Denham Springs; New Orleans’ AOS Interior Environments; Swyft Connect; and John W. Stone Oil Distributor, LLC in Terrytown; Lafayette’s Gulf Land Structures; Supreme Fleet Services; The Lemoine Company; and Bully Industrial in Broussard; Jones Brothers Company, Inc. in Bossier City; Sulphur’s Diamond D. Industries; and Kenworth of Louisiana in Gray.
“We continually look for ways to improve the app’s functionality and these upgrades are helping lead to more and better-fitting jobs,” said Brent Flavin, co-founder and co-CEO of BoomNation. “BoomNation is committed to revolutionizing the skilled community by cultivating a movement that invests in the worker in a realistic boots-on-the-ground adoption. We believe when people invest in skilled workers, it will ultimately lead to the maximum industry efficiencies that are desperately needed.”