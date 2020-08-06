Lafayette-based home health and hospice care provider LHC Group Inc. reported second-quarter net income of $44.7 million, a 79% increase from $25 million a year ago.
On a per-share basis, the company said on Wednesday that it had a profit of $1.43. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.23 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations, with the average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research of 75 cents per share.
The company posted revenue of $487.3 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $492.5 million.
LHC estimated full-year earnings in the range of $4.60 to $4.80 per share, with revenue in the range of $2 billion to $2.05 billion.
The company said it incurred $27.3 million, or 64 cents per share, during the quarter in additional COVID-19 costs and expenses related to personal protective equipment, supplies and employee-related costs and expenses. During the quarter, it had lower year-over-year patient volumes and home visits, and saw a reduction in elective medical procedures, but those were improving week-to-week as the quarter progressed, the company said.
The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a continued impact in the second half of 2020, although to a lesser extent, the company said.
LHC Group implemented cost containment initiatives, including eliminating nonessential travel and expenses along with employee flexing, furloughs and other measures. It also cited strong access to capital, with over $507.2 million of cash and credit, net of a $310.7 million liability associated with Medicare Accelerated and Advance Payments it received through a Congressional relief package that are to be paid back over time. The company also received $88.7 million related to the Provider Relief Fund from the federal CARES Act.