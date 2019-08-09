Acadian Ambulance has named Lauren Anzalone as its high school outreach coordinator.
She will work with Acadian’s high school programs and oversee existing and develop high school Explorer posts that provide students interactive study in the medical field to potentially become EMTs and paramedics.
Anzalone joined the company in 2017 as a national recruiter. The Lafayette native is a graduate of Lafayette High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from LSU and pursued a teaching certificate through Region VII in Texas. She taught high school speech and debate in the Texas public school system.
Phyllis L. Peoples, president-chief executive officer of Terrebonne General Medical Center in Houma, has been elected to chair the Louisiana Hospital Association board of trustees.
David L. Callecod, president of Lafayette General Health, will now serve as immediate past chair; Parker A. Templeton, CEO of Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia, as chair-elect; and Jason E. Cobb, CEO of Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, treasurer.
At-large trustees from the area are Chris Fox, division president facility-based services for LHC Group in Lafayette, and Edgardo Tenreiro, CEO of Baton Rouge General Medical Center. Southeast district trustee is Rene J. Ragas, CEO of Our Lady of Angels Hospital in Bogalusa.
In addition, the Louisiana Hospital Association Research & Education Foundation elected Gregory C. Feirn, CEO of LCMC Health in New Orleans, as its chair and reelected Charles D. Daigle, CEO of Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport, as its secretary/treasurer.
Acadian Air Med, a division of Acadian Ambulance Service, achieved accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems.
Accreditation is based on meeting quality standards for patient care and safety in rotor wing services providing critical care transports. Acadian Ambulance Service is also accredited by the Committee on the Accreditation of Ambulances Services. Acadian Air Med was founded in 1981 and operates a fleet of 11 medically configured helicopters and five fixed-wing aircraft from bases located throughout Louisiana and southeast Texas.