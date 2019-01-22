A Lafayette-based environmental consulting firm has moved its corporate offices across town to The Summit Office building.

ATC Group Services signed a lease on the 24,500-square-foot building at 5750 Johnston St., a building previously occupied by Chevron USA. It moved from its previous location at 221 Rue De Jean, Suite 300.

Officials with Scout Real Estate, who represented the new owners who purchased and rebranded the property in March 2017, announced the move.

“When choosing a new space for the relocation of our corporate office, we were drawn to the amenities and technology of The Summit Office Building,” said John Mollere, ATC chief administrative officer.

ATC, which has more than 100 offices across the country, employs 60 at the Lafayette office and more than 1,900 companywide. The company first moved its corporate offices to Lafayette in 2009.

Joey Durel and Natalie Broussard of Keaty Real Estate represented ATC in negotiations.

Chevron USA had occupied all five floors of the 120,000-square-foot office building for more than a decade and moved out in December 2016. Real estate agent Sal Crifasi, who represents the new owners, has led the redevelopment and secured nine tenants totaling more than 63,000 square feet.

“With the addition of ATC to an already exciting tenant roster, The Summit is shaping up to be the most attractive and technology-driven office property in the Lafayette market,” Crifasi said.