The average sale price of a home sold in Acadiana last month jumped by nearly 10% compared to a year ago as shrinking inventory keeps pushing prices higher.
The 486 homes that sold last month went for an average sale price of $243,609 in January, a rise from the $222,219 average from January 2021, according to data compiled by Bill Bacque with Market Scope Consulting. In Lafayette Parish, the bump was nearly identical at 8% with the average sale price just under $265,000.
Home prices have soared across the country in recent months as inventories have nearly evaporated as a result of buyers flooding the market.
Equity for homeowners in Lafayette Parish has inched upward, with 16.5% of all mortgaged homes last quarter being listed as equity rich, or having a balance of the mortgage less than half of the home’s value, according to the 2021 U.S. Home Equity & Underwater Report. That’s up from 15.1% from 12 months earlier.
In January listed properties in Lafayette Parish sold on average in 28 days, half as fast as it did one year ago.
“Inventory remains a challenge,” Bacque wrote in his monthly report. “Regionally or in Lafayette Parish, in crucial price points, we are not replacing the product at anywhere near the pace we need to maintain a reasonable balance.”
The inventory challenges remain even after 2021 was the busiest year on record as far as the number of newly built homes in Lafayette Parish. The number of new listings in January were about the same from a year ago, but the monthly total dropped by nearly half both regionwide and in Lafayette Parish over the second half of 2021.
The market is out of balance, Bacque noted. Of homes in the $150,000-$299,999 range, it accounted for 64% of sales in January but only 39% of the active inventory, which is a supply of less than a month. Of homes priced $300,000 and up, it accounted for just 24% of sales but 49% of the active listings.
The average sale price of a home in Lafayette Parish have risen since the middle of 2021 and has remained over $260,000 since June, topping out at nearly $283,000 in October.
Total sales were up 17% in Lafayette Parish with new construction sales up 20%, data shows.
Pending sales were up 14.5% in Acadiana and 16% in Lafayette Parish compared to a year ago.
“The immediate future indicates that our 2022 housing market is beginning with demand remaining strong,” Bacque wrote.