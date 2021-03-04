A PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans will open in Broussard March 15, owners announced.
The location will be in the Country View shopping center at 1137 S. Bernard Road, Suite H, and will be owned by franchisees Hannah and Grant Hodgins. It will offer a range of hot, iced and frozen coffee beverages, and customers will be able to make orders on the PJ’s mobile app from the Google Play or Apple app store.
The store will open at 6 a.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. on weekends.
“We were interested in opening our own business, and we looked at what goods and services were resonating during the pandemic,” said Hannah Hodgins, a native of the Lafayette/Broussard area who along with her husband moved back to the area last year after living in New Orleans. “People go for a walk, go to the grocery store, go get a cup of coffee. Coffee just stuck with us and so did PJ’s.”
With over 126 operating stores, including four international locations, PJ’s Coffee has grown in the U.S. and abroad. Part of the Ballard Brands portfolio of businesses, the company expects to increase its stores to 170 by the end of year, including another store in Lafayette later this year.
A PJ’s location opened in 1801 Camellia Blvd. in the First National Bank of Jeanerette building with another scheduled to open in front of the Campion of Lafayette apartments at 1501 W. Pinhook Road.
“PJ’s has been around for over 40 years, serving customers the freshest, most flavorful small-batch roast coffee,” PJ’s Coffee Roastmaster Felton Jones said. “We source 14 origin coffees from Sumatra and Ethiopia to Columbia and Papua New Guinea, including our farm in Finca Terrerito in Honduras.”