Dione Sonnier and Bryan Estes were promoted to senior associates by Angelle Architects.
Sonnier is a Lafayette native who earned a master’s in architecture from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and is a licensed interior designer since 1992. She helped local agencies redesign a block in the central business district in Breaux Bridge.
Estes is a native of Brookhaven, Mississippi, and a graduate of UL-Lafayette. Known for his inventive approach and construction knowledge, he leads the design studio at Angelle Architects. Some of his most notable works include the new “Designed with Nature” Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School in Lake Charles, the “Exoskeleton” Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge Headquarter Building in Grand Chenier.
Angelle Architects designs commercial, institutional, educational, adaptive-reuse, custom residential and neighborhood projects in Louisiana.