The former Pride Plaza building has been sold for just over $1 million, records show.
Acadiana Cares, which serves communities affected by HIV/AIDS, inequities in health care, homelessness and substance abuse, bought the building at 850 N. Pierce St. from Ernest Kinchen Jr., Cedric Dauphin and Clinton Young, according to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.
The building is the former home of the Pride Plaza Pharmacy, founded by longtime doctor Ernest Kinchen as one of the first multi-specialty medical facilities on Lafayette’s north side.
Acadiana Cares, which began in 1985, serves seven parishes and is located at 809 Martin Luther King Drive.