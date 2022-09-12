Renters in the Lafayette area are getting one of the best rates among cities in the United States for price per square foot, one research firm reported.
Lafayette is ranked sixth for its rate of 1,297 square feet renters can get for a monthly budget of $1,500, averaging out to $1.16 per square foot, according to a report from Rentcafe.com, a national apartment listing service.
The average monthly rent in Lafayette is $1,055 with the average unit featuring 912 square feet, both of which were about average with others cities in the top 20 listing. Amarillo, Texas, was atop the list at 1,411 square feet for $1,500 in rent, and seven of the markets in the top 10 were mid-sized with populations under 300,000.
Rentcafe also listed Lafayette as 31st in its affordable cost of living and cited the city’s 257 days a year with great air quality.
Rents in Lafayette have trended downward since surfacing as having some of the highest rates in Louisiana. The median rate for a one-bedroom unit is now $958 while the median rate for a two-bedroom was $1,137, according to the August report by Apartmentlist.com.
Both rates were down from a year ago when Lafayette’s median rates of $1,050 for a one-bedroom and $1,275 for a two-bedroom were the highest in the state.