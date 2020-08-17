Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards was expected to testify Monday afternoon in federal court in Lafayette in favor of keeping intact his mandate to close bars.
Edwards was schedule to appear around 2:30 p.m. in U.S. Western District Judge Robert Summerhays’ courtroom, the governor’s office said in an issued statement. Summerhays will listen to witnesses and review evidence before deciding whether to issue an injunction to allow Acadiana bar owners to reopen until a trial can be held on their lawsuit to overturn Edwards' coronavirus restrictions against them.
The bar owners' attorney, Jimmy Faircloth of Alexandria, has filed suit in Lafayette and Houma to halt the governor’s mandate that bars should be closed. The bar owners were denied a temporary restraining order against the governor’s order last week.
The governor’s order applies to bars that make more than 50 percent of their revenue from selling alcohol, not restaurants whose sales of food are greater than 50 percent of what they sell. In opening statements, Faircloth contended that while the governor’s order to close bars appeared to be more reasonable five months ago, government statistics don’t provide clear evidence that establishments that are primarily bars are less safe than restaurants that sell alcohol.
“A bar is a bar,” said Faircloth, whether it is "in a saloon, restaurant, casino, bowling alley" or elsewhere. By imposing greater restrictions on establishments that are primarily bars, he said, the government was denying them equal protection.
Attorney Jim Garner, representing the governor, contended that bars are “risky places,” with younger patrons who wander around the establishment and oftentimes, because of alcohol impairment, don’t properly socially distance. Patrons may “cozy up, get drunk,” he said. In restaurants, he said, patrons tend to sit in one place, which enhances safety.
“That’s not an irrelevant distinction,” Garner said.
He contended that the government data show greater outbreaks of COVID-19 and that experts, all the way to the White House, say bars should be closed to protect people during the pandemic.