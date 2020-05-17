JC Penney Co.’s two stores in Lafayette – along with its others stores companywide – are in doubt after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday, a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 118-year-old company said late Friday it will close some stores and will do so in phases throughout the bankruptcy process. Details of the first phase will be disclosed in the coming weeks.

Penney is the biggest retailer to file for bankruptcy reorganization since the pandemic and joins luxury department store chain Neiman Marcus, J.Crew and Stage Stores. Plenty of other retailers are expected to follow as business shutdowns across the country have evaporated sales. In fact, U.S. retail sales tumbled by a record 16.4% from March to April.

“The coronavirus pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for our families, our loved ones, our communities, and our country," said Penney's CEO Jill Soltau in a statement. “As a result, the American retail industry has experienced a profoundly different new reality, requiring J.C. Penney to make difficult decisions in running our business to protect the safety of our associates and customers and the future of our company. “

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Both its Lafayette stores have been closed since the pandemic hit and remained closed Sunday. The Acadiana Mall store is closed along with the two remaining anchor stores, while the Stirling Lafayette store remains closed while other stores nearby are open.

+2 JCPenney sells Acadiana Mall building to Florida real estate investor, will keep store open JCPenney has sold its building at the Acadiana Mall but will remain there as a tenant, company officials said.

JC Penney owns its Stirling Lafayette store but leases its space at the Acadiana Mall. Last year it sold the mall space to Out of the Box Ventures, a subsidiary of the Miami-based real estate investment firm Lionheart Capital, for $705,302.

If JC Penney closes its Acadiana Mall store, it would be the second anchor to leave after Sears closed its store there in 2017.