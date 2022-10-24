Chronic underfunding of Department of Children and Family Services has forced employees with the state’s to work up to 18 hours a day and led to a 25% attrition rate, state Sen. Fred Mills said.
Speaking with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, Mills said the department has come under scrutiny by lawmakers following the deaths of two toddlers, one of which died after a third fentanyl overdose and the other was found in a trash can after dying from blunt force trauma.
Mills, chair of the Senate Health and Welfare Committee, said the committee calling a series of oversight meetings every six weeks to discuss and monitor the agency’s handling of child welfare cases.
The department’s underfunding stretches back to the administration of Gov. Bobby Jindal, he noted, when the budget was slashed. When employees leave, only 7.8% of those responding cite low pay as the reason for leaving.
People are leaving because of the work conditions, he said. Employees report that supervisors at high levels don’t understand what caseworkers in the field experience.
DCFS has about 20,000 cases a year, but the number of employees is about a third of what it was in 2008, he said. It currently has 3,561 workers. In 2008, that total was 5,242.
The department often has a spike in calls in August and September when children return to school and children interact with more people, Mills said.