Beth Ardoin and Beth Trotter Iberiabank from Discover Lafayette on Vimeo.

Life’s journey takes one on twists and turns. Close friends and work partners Beth Ardoin and Beth Trotter (affectionately known as “B1 and B2”) share their unique journeys with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast that led them to IBERIABANK leadership positions and the paths they follow to help others excel.

You can listen to their conversation here.

Ardoin has been with IBERIABANK since 2002, at a time when the bank was in a transition, being converted from a thrift to a more traditional commercial bank. With a background in print media and publishing, she brought needed experience in marketing to their target audience of privately-held commercial businesses. In the 17 years she has been with the bank, it has grown through the acquisition of 25 banks across the southeastern United States.

With that expansion came additional opportunities for her to manage operations affecting the bank's 3600 employees. Ardoin is now senior executive vice president and director of communications, facilities and human resources, as well as chief of staff for CEO Daryl Bird.

Trotter, a Tulane Law graduate, joined IBERIABANK 10 years ago as a staff attorney and is now an executive vice president and Community Reinvestment Act officer, a position which helps banks to meet the credit needs of low-and-moderate income neighborhoods in which they operate. While the CRA doesn’t directly mandate that banks provide grants to low-income homebuyers, the bank has chosen to implement a program that assists first time home buyers with up to $4000 toward their down payment.

Trotter served on Lafayette’s Habitat board for five years and chaired the Women Build committee in 2017 and 2018.