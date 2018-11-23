The holiday tradition that mixes Christmas cheer, holiday lights and displays and animals from around the world kicks off at Zoosiana Friday night.

This will be the first Safari of Lights for the zoo without their train, which was destroyed by a fire that also took the train depot late in May. Zoosiana owner George Oldenburg said that although losing the train hurt them, Boo at the Zoo in October saw success and he hopes the community will come out tonight.

"We took a lick with the train, I'm not going to lie, but we still had a lot of people come," he said. "Boo at the Zoo was outstanding this year, and we're hoping Safari of Lights goes well, too. We're hoping people come out. It's nice at night. The lights are beautiful. It's safe. It's a great time."

Some of the proceeds from Safari of Lights will help pay for the new train depot and train, which he hopes will be built and installed by February. Because January and February tend to be slower months, he said he hopes to have everything back attendance picks up in March.

Zoosiana, 5601 U.S. 90 East in Broussard, will be open from 5-9 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday and next weekend and every day Dec. 7-23. Tickets are $7 and $6 in advance. For more, visit their website or call 337-937-4325.