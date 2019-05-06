Lafayette television stations KADN and KLAF have been sold to a company headed up by comedian Byron Allen as part of a $165 million deal.
Allen's company, Allen Media Broadcasting, acquired the two stations and two in Evansville, Indiana, as part of the Bayou City Broadcasting group, the company announced Monday.
Bayou City Broadcasting, which is based in The Woodlands, Texas, bought the two Lafayette stations in 2016 a year after buying CBS and Fox affiliate WEVV in Evansville. DuJuan McCoy of Indianapolis owns the company. Both are minority-owned companies.
"DuJuan McCoy is an outstanding broadcaster and he has done a phenomenal job of assembling a strong management team to operate these network affiliate stations," Allen said. "This is another milestone for our company, as we have now agreed to purchase our very first broadcast television stations and continue to look for other opportunities to grow our global media company through strategic acquisitions."
Allen also purchased The Weather Channel in 2018 and has publicly stated he has been aggressively pursuing additional media assets to purchase. His Entertainment Studios divisions now include network affiliates, streaming services, broadcast syndication, production and distribution of 43 television programs, nine HD television networks, theatrical motion picture production and global news publishing.
"Byron Allen is a visionary and a brilliant entrepreneur who always gets it done," said Bayou City Broadcasting owner DuJuan McCoy said. "Byron Allen's companies, which exemplify excellence, are perfectly positioned to continue the strong tradition these stations have in serving their communities."