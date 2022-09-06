The planned Commonwealth LNG facility in Cameron Parish has signed a long-term deal to supply liquefied natural gas to a Singapore subsidiary of an Australian energy giant.
The 20-year contract calls for Commonwealth LNG to deliver up to 2.5 million metric tons annually of LNG to Woodside Energy Trading Singapore Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Australia’s Woodside Energy Group Ltd. Shipments are expected by mid-2026, assuming all goes according to Commonwealth LNG’s plans.
“Woodside is known throughout the LNG industry for its keen technical capabilities and commercial agility,” Commonwealth LNG Executive Chairman Paul Varello said in a statement. “These SPAs establish Woodside as a cornerstone customer and mark a major milestone in the development of Commonwealth LNG.”
Commonwealth LNG, which is expected to handle up to 8.4 million tons of LNG annually once fully operational, is still under state and federal review. Local environmental groups and residents have pushed back against the facility, saying it will emit too many pollutants and won’t bring the economic benefits it is promising.