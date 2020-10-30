Officials in Opelousas are asking the public to visit at walk-through Nov. 7 to help shape the future of the city’s historic downtown area.

The event, sponsored by the city’s Downtown Development District in partnership with the City of Opelousas, is the second public event regarding the city’s master plan to revitalize downtown. The walk-through will be 10 a.m-1 p.m. on the St. Landry Parish Courthouse Square.

The Baton Rouge-based Center for Planning Excellence will facilitate this event that will feature maps other visuals, and participants can identify where they would like to see improvements and offer input.

“We need your ideas for the future of the Opelousas that ensures the plan reflects our community,” DDD chair Lena Charles said. “We want to hear from you, specific improvements, suggestions, and your vision for Opelousas. Tell us about the general principles that should guide us as we develop Opelousas Downtown Master Plan.”

Over 100 residents attended a public meeting in March regarding the downtown area. Resident then spoke up about revitalizing blighted properties downtown and changing the perception of Opelousas, attracting businesses and events that can draw people off Interstate 49 and creating green spaces and improving infrastructure in downtown and the surrounding areas.