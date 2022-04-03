Jet Coffee named among best in region
A Lafayette coffee shop made a list of the 30 best coffee shops in the Southeast by RAVE Reviews, an independent, reader-supported website.
Jet Coffee, which first opened in 2019 at 101 Camino Real Road, made the list of the best places to get coffee in states ranging from Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia to Louisiana and Mississippi.
It was ranked 17th, just ahead of Café du Monde in New Orleans, which was 16th, the only other Louisiana shop to make the list.
RAVE's ranking used a 20-point system based on nostalgia, popularity, cult following, destination and scarcity.
Jet Coffee is owned by John and Stephanie Tommasini. John Tommasini is an Oregon native and former infielder for the Oregon State University baseball team.
Pizza Hut opens in Sunset, to expand in Acadiana
The local Pizza Hut franchisee has opened a Sunset location and will add three or four more in the Lafayette area.
The chain held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a location at 166 Oak Tree Plaza in Sunset, said Adam Diamond, CEO of Connecticut-based ADT Pizza, which operates 27 Pizza Hut locations in Acadiana and 200 locations across the country.
The company is moving its location at 105 St. Landry St. to a site on Johnston Street, Diamond said. It will also add three or four more locations in the area.
Pizza Hut has been one of the winners from the COVID-19 lockdowns. Parent company YUM Brands reported an 8% increase in same store sales at Pizza Hut locations in the U.S. during the fourth quarter, its best quarterly performance in 10 years.
After closing hundreds of locations nationwide in 2019, the company has shifted to a delivery/carryout concept, one that costs less and has higher returns.
Home Bank's third-largest bank in La.
Home Bank has converted the five Houston-based Texan Bank locations it acquired in December and is now the third-largest bank in Louisiana with $2.9 billion in assets, said John Bordelon, Home Bank CEO and board chair.
Speaking with Jan Swift, of the Discover Lafayette podcast, Bordelon talked about the $66.6 million, all-cash merger agreement that represents the Lafayette-based bank’s latest merger. He also discussed the bank’s history.
The merger agreement provides that Texan Bank, operated by Friendswood Capital, will merge into Home Bank, Bordelon said.
Originally chartered as a savings and loan association known as Home Building and Loan in 1908, Home Bank is now the only Lafayette bank still in existence out of the dozen or so open in the early 1980s. The bank has survived the tough times of the 1980s oil bust and the 2008 real estate crash. Today it employs over 450 bankers across Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.
Bordelon, a native of Metairie, had an older brother enrolled at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, then known as the University of Southwestern Louisiana. He found the people to be friendly, he recalled, and when it was time to choose a college, he signed with USL. He played football at the university from 1973 to 1976.
“The people in Lafayette made it exciting for me to select USL,” he said.
Youngsville eatery damaged by fire reopens
Bouree Restaurant in Youngsville, which was closed for over a year after a fire, reopened Wednesday.
The restaurant announced on social media that it would reopen with its full brunch menu and “a few new items” from Wednesday until Sunday at 1821 Chemin Metairie Parkway.
“It’s been a long year for us, but we are excited about our new beginning and hope you will be, too,” the post read.
The opening comes after the 26,000-square-foot building’s interior had to be gutted.
Owners Tony and Tina Robertson opened the restaurant about two years earlier in the Central Market commercial development. The Robertsons had previously owned Papa T’s Café in Lafayette.