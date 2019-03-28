California-based Vietnamese restaurant Pho Hoa and fruit and boba tea company Jazen Tea will be opening a dual restaurant location in the old Wasabi All You Can Eat Sushi & Grill location, 4510 Ambassador Caffery Parkway Suite H.

Pho Hoa was started in 1983 in San Jose, California and has over 60 locations in six countries. The restaurant differentiates itself from other Vietnamese restaurant by being the "health conscious choice" by offering pho noodle dishes that are lower in calories and saturated fat than traditional pho. Jazen Tea was started seven years ago and was ranked on the top 500 new franchises bu Entrepreneur magazine in 2018 and 2019. Pho Hoa was also named to the list in 2019.

"Part of the concept of Pho Hoa is that we offer healthier pho, but we also offer rice plates, vermicelli bowls and snack rolls. We're shooting to have our grand opening in early May, hopefully May 10 as long as construction and everything goes according to plan," said Austin Mikula, marketing assistant for Pho Hoa.

The 4,500 square foot location on the corner of Kaliste Saloom Road and Ambassador Caffery Parkway will be locally owned and operated and is looking to hire 20-25 employees.