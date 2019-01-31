Lafayette pizza eatery Dean-O's Pizza will open a Carencro location by the end of the year, president and CEO Tim Metcalf said.

Dean-O's will soon close on the property for the new location, which will be located on west side the I-49 Service Road just north of the Gloria Switch Road exit. The restaurant will offer the same menu as what's offered at the two locations in Lafayette, Metcalf said.

"It really looks like Acadiana's growing that way," he said. "Carencro is growing. However, we've always opened in existing buildings. My dad opened in this one (on Bertrand Drive), and the south location was opened in the old Casa Ole. So I really wanted to open one from the ground up."

The building will be about 65,000 square feet on a 10-acre development that Metcalf and his partners plan to develop around the restaurant for retail, office and medical space. The restaurant will seat 180 employ 60-70 with a target date to open in either late November or early December.

Unlike the other two locations, this location will be a new construction, Metcalf said, to get down every aspect of starting a new restaurant from the ground up in case the company expands outside of the Lafayette area after he retires.

"A lot people come to me and say, 'You should open a Dean-O's here,' but I'm 56. I'm tired of opening Dean-O's," Metcalf said. "I've got one more left in me, but maybe I can pass on to my son, or maybe a franchise opportunity in the future will have the model for what type of building they'll need but also the blueprint for if they have to build their own building, too."

Dean-O's, which first opened in 1971, has locations at 305 Bertrand Drive and at 2312 Kaliste Saloom Road.