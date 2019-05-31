Blue Dog Cafe has named Mitchell Pellerin as general manager, the restaurant announced Thursday.

Pellerin brings national market and brand expertise to the 20-year-old popular eatery at 1211 W. Pinhook Road. He was general manager at Lafayette-based Romacelli Bistro e Vino and has worked as part of the Walk On’s Enterprises team where he oversaw daily operations of a $6 million per year, 200-seat, casual dining restaurant as manager at Walk On’s Bistreaux & Bar in Lafayette.

He also managed weekly schedules of over 150 employees in four departments along with the daily ongoing training and development for all staff members.

“Blue Dog Café has undergone many changes in the last year so that we can better serve the Lafayette community and honor my father’s legacy,” Blue Dog Cafe owner Jacques Rodrigue said. “We are very excited to bring on Mitchell as new general manager because of his vast experience nationally and locally in the hospitality industry.”

A 2000 University of Louisiana Lafayette graduate in hotel, restaurant, and tourism management, Pellerin also earned his Sommelier Certification in 2003 at the Court of Master Sommeliers and his Spirits Certification in 2002 with the Walt Disney Company® while in Orlando.

“I am excited to be working with Jacques and the team in the kitchen,” said Pellerin. “The menus and restaurant continue to evolve nearly every day. I hear so many amazing comments from the customers, both new and long-time. The reception for what is happening in the restaurant is very positive. It’s the best blend of culture and cuisine for locals and tourists alike.”

Also this week the restaurant released an updated expanded menu featuring five new, including a stuffed grilled eggplant and a chicken sando. It also recently added new daily lunch specials such as red beans and rice on Mondays, seafood tacos on Tuesdays and fried chicken on Wednesdays.