Jaci Russo, CEO of brandRUSSO strategic branding agency, will hold a podcast marathon on Tuesday as part of National Entrepreneurs Day.
Russo interview business owners and discuss challenges, triumphs and how they built their businesses from the beginning.
“As an entrepreneur myself, I understand how challenging it can be to not only start a business but also keep it running,” Russo said. “These are going to be some interesting conversations, and I am looking forward to having them.”
To listen, go to facebook.com/brandrusso or by subscribing to the Razor Branding Podcast at razorbranding.org. ‘
Guests and times include:
- Jady Regard, CEO of Cane River Pecans, 8:30 a.m.
- Boyer Derise, founder/CEO of Good Eats Kitchen, 9 a.m.
- Dan Jurek, founder and director at Pax Renewal Center, 9:30 a.m.
- Tait Martin, president and CEO of Wildcat Brothers Distilling, 10 a.m.
- Liz Moreau, CPA/partner at Broussard Poche, 10:30 a.m.
- Ben Powers, founder, owner and CCO of Developing Lafayette, 11 a.m.
- Scott Lavergne, CEO of Enterprise Data Concepts, 11:30 a.m.
- Dan Regard, president and CEO of iDiscovery Solutions, 12:30 p.m.
- Monica Rougeau, owner and president of Elevare, 1:30 p.m.
- Christl Mahfouz, founder and board chair at Ace Specialties, 2 p.m.
- Megan Klock, director of operations at Ruffino's Restaurant, 2:30 p.m.
- Hunter and Renae Trahan, owner/president and managing partner at All Star Signs and Specialties, 3:30 p.m.
- Destin Ortego, executive director at Opportunity Machine, 4 p.m.