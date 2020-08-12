Business owner Chance Henry will be the next chairman of the Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce as the organization named officers and board members for the next term.
Henry, owner of Keith Henry Insurance Agency in Mermentau, has been a chamber member since 2016. He also owns Bon Chance Crawfish catering company and is a member of the Crowley Rotary Club, Kinghts of Columbus Father Fontaine Council 4791 and other organizations.
Others officers include Jeremiah Meck, program coordinator with Acadia-St. Landry Hospital, as vice chairman and Heather LaBouve, vice president/loan officer at The Bank, as secretary/treasurer.
Board members include Blane Faulk, clerk of court for Acadia Parish and owner of NTB Designs; Scott Lowry, financial adviser with Edward Jones in Crowley; Jackie Loewer with Loewer Brother Farms in Branch and Eddie Palmer, co-owner of Antiques on the Avenue in Rayne.