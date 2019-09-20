Traditionally, the summer months are the busiest for housing sales, but as W. Somerset Maugham so aptly put it, “Tradition is a guide and not a jailer.”

During last year’s record-breaking year for Acadiana home sales, after peaking in May, home sales reported to the Realtor Association of Acadiana’s Multiple Listing Service declined monthly for the remainder of the year.

This year, after once again peaking in May, reported home sales, especially in Lafayette Parish, fell dramatically below last year in June and July. The cumulative decline over those two months was 16.5%. That led many industry watchers and at least one local media outlet to describe our current housing market as “ice cold.”

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Then August came bringing not only scorching heat to our daily routines but also to our housing market.

In August, the number of home sales reported to the MLS from all Acadiana parishes was 553. That’s the highest number of August sales on record — the closest being the 492 reported in August 2016. It was also the second-best month of reported home sales in 2019, eclipsed only by the 565 sales notched in May and exceeded July’s tally by over 9%.

The $112.4 million in dollar volume in August was also a record-breaker for the month, smashing the previous high of $94.3 million reported in August 2015.

As has been the trend over the past two years, the rate of growth in home sales occurring outside of Lafayette Parish has grown significantly. In August nearly 40% of the total homes sales were from outside Lafayette Parish. The dollar volume of those sales represented over 29% of the month’s total reported.

August’s surge, however, was not limited to our surrounding parishes. Lafayette Parish’s 334 reported home sales was also a record-breaker for August, inching out the previous record of 331 reported in August 2013. The $79.3 million in dollar volume also set a record for the month, besting the $73.9 million reported in August 2013.

So with two-thirds of the year now behind us, how does our housing market compare to 2018’s record-setting year?

Through August, the 3,774 home sales reported from all Acadiana parishes are running 4% ahead of the 3,631 reported for the same period last year. Home sales reported from all parishes other than Lafayette have cumulatively risen by 16% over 2018 while Lafayette Parish home sales have fallen by 2.6%. Sales of existing homes in Lafayette Parish are up less than 1% (1,814 vs. 1,801) while new construction sales are down by 13.4% (483 vs. 558).

The $736.5 million in cumulative total dollar volume reported from all Acadiana parishes through August was 5.6% ahead of last year’s total. The dollar volume of home sales occurring outside Lafayette Parish has grown by an impressive 27% while Lafayette Parish dollar volume has declined by 1%.

With only four months remaining in 2019, it’s still challenging to predict how the year will match up to last year’s record-breaking year. The number of homes going under contract or pending during August, however, does bode well for home sale velocity over the next couple of months.

Pending sales reported in August from all parishes soared by nearly 16% over August 2018 to set an all-time record for the month both in numbers and dollar volume. As impressive was the Lafayette Parish pending sales, which outpaced the growth reported from outlying parishes for the first time in 2019.

All factors considered, while August’s housing numbers may have bucked tradition, they did so in a positive fashion and, in doing so, melted the veracity of those who describe our housing market as ice cold.