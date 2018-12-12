Online ordering and food delivery company Waitr Holdings Inc., which is based in Lake Charles with operations in Lafayette, is acquiring Bite Squad, an online restaurant food delivery service, for $321.3 million.
Founded in 2012 in Minneapolis, Bite Squad partners with more than 11,000 restaurants across more than 300 cities. As of Sept. 30, Waitr had over 7,700 restaurant partners in over 235 cities in the southeast U.S. The combination will expand Waitr’s footprint across the U.S. to 86 markets in more than 500 cities and 22 states.
Bite Squad's growth was 85 percent year-over-year in gross food sales and 98% year-over-year revenue growth in the third quarter.
The purchase price is subject to adjustments, based on the closing price of Waitr’s common stock on Dec. 11. The price consists of a combination of $202.1 million cash and 10.6 million shares of Waitr common stock.
“We have followed Bite Squad’s growth and success for many years and believe their mission, business model and growth profile share many similarities to Waitr,” said Chris Meaux, founder and chief executive officer of Waitr. “We believe that a small fraction of the U.S. restaurant industry’s sales are from off-premise online transactions and this is evolving rapidly. This acquisition will help us drive additional growth and provide a step function increase in scale throughout the U.S. in order to better serve that developing market.”
Aaid Kian Salehi, co-founder and chief executive officer of Bite Squad: “I believe Chris and his team share our vision for providing hungry diners with a convenient and fast way to enjoy great food from the best local restaurants and chains.”
Waitr acquires Minneapolis-based food delivery service
