Popular seafood restaurant Hawks Crawfish Restaurant in Acadia Parish announced it will not open this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owners Anthony and Jennifer Arceneaux made the announcement on Facebook Friday afternoon that it will not open this year but is hopeful about opening next season once vaccines for the virus are distributed. They will also continue Hawk’s Boil Up, which delivers boiled crawfish and will still sell live crawfish.

Many Louisiana farmers began this week harvesting crawfish to kick off the 2021 season.

“Because of our moral obligation to the health and safety of our staff and customers and because of the large crowds we generate in our facility, we have decided not to open for the crawfish season 2021 due to the COVID-19 virus and the toll it has taken on the public,” the Arceneauxs wrote in the post.