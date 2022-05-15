A longtime po-boy restaurant in downtown Opelousas will close later this month, the owner announced.
Frank’s Poboys, 603 Landry St., will close May 28 after the building was sold, owner Michael Fontenot announced in a Sunday night Facebook post.
Fontenot said his lease on the building is up June 1 and he and the building’s owner could not reach an agreement to sell him the building.
“Good news is someone was able to purchase the building,” he wrote. “But they were not interested in purchasing the business from me. Which is OK because I was ready to get out anyway.”
The business dates back to the 1920s when it operated as Frank’s Liquor Store, according to published reports. It later operated under the name Frank’s Bar and was changed to Frank’s Poboys in 2016 under former owner David Allen “Chip” Burleson II.