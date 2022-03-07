It's been 60 years since Mel Naumann met a handsome cook in a bowtie at a Lafayette diner.
She was 18 and about to begin college. He was 25 and had recently earned a bachelor's degree in management. Jack Naumann, who worked at Pitt Grill at the time, promised to put her name in lights one day if she agreed to marry him.
In 1992, he made good on that promise and opened Mel's Diner at 2956 Johnston St. On Monday, he renewed that promise by once again turning the lights on at the beloved Lafayette restaurant.
"We've been filled all day," Jack Naumann said Monday afternoon. "People have been calling and texting. We've been inundated with good wishes and good people."
After a fire, 'your whole life just stops'
Customers poured into the restaurant Monday for the first time in nearly two years after an April 2020 fire devastated the business.
Mel's Diner sustained $400,000 in damage to the building and another $350,000 in damage to the equipment and furniture inside on April 15, 2020.
The fire was a huge blow to the business, which had reopened earlier that same day for the first time in a month after a statewide coronavirus shutdown in mid-March 2020.
Pilot lights for the restaurant's main grill had been left on and ignited grease soon after the diner had closed for the day, the Naumanns said. Later, on the restaurant's camera system, they would watch the fire spread to the walls and into the ventilation system. The fire burned for about 25 minutes before a customer driving by saw smoke and called 911. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, but smoke had seriously damaged the business and building.
"I don't even like to think about it," Mel Naumann said through tears on Monday. "In an hour and a half, your whole life just stops. We've been through lots of hurricanes and lots of floods, but a fire is devastating. It really is."
Although the Naumanns planned to reopen the business last summer, they ran into insurance and construction delays that significantly pushed back their timeline.
A new poster, a bathroom surprise and the next generation
Mel's Diner, which reopened Monday, still has the same 1950s décor as before.
All of the furniture has been reupholstered but will look familiar to regulars. Most of the posters, artwork and memorabilia on the restaurant's walls were also salvaged.
"I took it down the very next day," Mel Naumann said. "With a mask on and a drill, I took everything off the walls that I could save, except Marilyn, in between the tears."
Instead of a poster of Marilyn Monroe behind the counter, there's now a poster of Audrey Hepburn. The bathroom walls also include a surprise: black-and-white yearbook photos from Lafayette High School. A senior portrait of Mel Naumann is at the center.
Another notable change? Jack, now 85, and Mel Naumann, now 78, are no longer on the lease for the building. Instead, they've handed over that responsibility to their daughter and son-in-law, Shelly and Keith Bond.
The Bonds also own and operate the Broussard location of Mel's Diner that opened in 1997 at 1225 U.S. 90.
"My lease was up here," Jack Naumann said. "So when we redid the lease, we decided to hand it off to them and kind of become silent partners."
The diner evolution
The Naumanns' 19- and 21-year-old grandsons are also now working at the diner.
It reminds Mel Naumann of the summer of 1961 when she visited a now-closed location of Pitt Grill on Johnston Street after "a night of partying" and saw her future husband working in the kitchen.
She would return to the diner regularly to flirt with the cute cook in a "bowtie and little hat" until he asked her out to a movie. They were married in 1963 and had three daughters.
Jack Naumann worked his way up at Pitt Grill, eventually overseeing dozens of locations across the southeast. When the diner merged with Houston-based Kettle Restaurants in 1981, Jack Naumann spent five years working between Texas and Louisiana as vice president of operations for the company.
When he quit, Jack Naumann was overseeing nearly 300 restaurants. He found himself tired of the corporate grind and remembered the promise he made to his wife. He sold all of the Lafayette restaurants back to the company, except for one that he had an active lease on.
That location on Johnston Street, which opened as Pitt Grill in 1963 and was rebranded as Kettle two decades later, became Mel's Diner.
"I didn't think he was serious when he said my name would be in lights," Mel Naumann said. "But I kept thinking Mel's, Mel's, Mel's all those years when he was doing Pitt Grills and Kettles. I kept thinking maybe one day, and sure enough it happened."
'We'll get back' to 24 hours
Ever since Mel's Diner opened, people have assumed the restaurant is named for a man.
Jack Naumann was called Mel so often that he actually began wearing as shirt that identified him as Mel's husband.
"I got teased a lot about it," Mel Naumann said. "People think Mel is a man, and even after all these years, they're surprised to know Mel is a woman."
Mel's Diner won't offer 24-hour service for some time because of another pandemic-era problem — a workforce shortage.
The restaurant employed 38 people before the fire. About 16 of those have returned, and they've hired about two dozen new employees. They are continuing to hire for all positions.
Even the veteran employees are learning how to operate new equipment and have a new workflow. Until there are enough employees trained, Mel's Diner will operate with limited hours.
"We'll get back though," Jack Naumann said. "People are calling us. One person who worked overnight moved to Houston after the fire heard we reopened and is coming back."
Mel's Diner at 2956 Johnston St. is currently open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. The diner will eventually be open 24 hours a day.