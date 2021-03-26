Posted on the wall of Jermela Haynes’ bakery that opened earlier this month are these words: I came. I saw. I conquered.
It’s been a long haul to get the point of her opening Sweet Envie, 4302 Moss St., but Haynes overcame personal tragedies to live those words. Following the death of both her mother in 2012 and her husband in 2017 while she was six months pregnant and after getting diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis last year, she left her supervisor job with Acadian Ambulance to become a small business owner on Lafayette’s north side.
Haynes was also one of the 35 participants in the Accelerate Northside program, which will have its Completion Ceremony Saturday.
“(My fiancé) passed away two weeks after we had decided how we were going to go about (the business idea), so I didn’t really want to bake or anything anymore,” she said. “(Now) whatever it is I do, I want to live it to the fullest and make myself happy.”
The name of her business, which began as an idea after growing up while watching her mom bake in the kitchen, was hatched by a friend, Justin Cormier, owner of Pop-A-Licious Gourmet Popcorn, she said. The original idea was to call it Cake Envie – envie being the Cajun French word for desiring something.
Prior to opening it she enrolled in the Accelerate Northside class, a program hosted by the Louisiana Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Center and the Moody College of Business at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in conjunction with the Greater Southwest Louisiana Black Chamber of Commerce that focuses on startups and small businesses on the city’s north side.
“Accelerate Northside has been wonderful because it has helped me bridge the gap with the understanding that I was falling short on some of the things that I knew I needed to do,” Haynes said.
The six-week course had about 35 participants, which program and operations manager Jonathan Shirley said was higher than anticipated, and focused on turning an idea into a business while focusing on business development in areas of Lafayette have higher poverty rates.
“It’s even better than we could have hoped for,” Shirley said. “You’ll get a business anywhere and there’s going to be challenges. I think that getting marketing is always a challenge and how to get your message across. We’re really fortunate for the community support and the willingness for the participants to engage. And as a result, they’ve really taken some things from it.”
Program organizers will not take 10-11 emerging small businesses from the program and pair them with MBA students in a marketing class to offer more hands-on consulting, Shirley said. Applications will go out again in August and the program will restart a year from now to give more potential entrepreneurs a push to start their business.
“The program is going to help people seek out a way to move the needle for their families,” he said. “The goal is moving from a grant-funded program to hopefully something more sponsored but continue to create a space where someone who either has a small business or just an idea can come through.”
Haynes credited the course along with her family and new fiancé in getting her business opened, and the response has been good. She wrote on Facebook how two men came in one day and paid for the order of every person in the bakery — “I was teary-eyed,” she said.
And she will rely on the signs in the shop for motivation, like the one that reads “Carpe Diem: Faith, hope and love” for her mom and late fiancé.
“Seize the moment because you’ll never know if you’ll get another moment,” she said.