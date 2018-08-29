The Sawbriar Brewery is backing out of plans to open in a Buchanan Street warehouse, but the owners say they remain committed to opening a brewery in downtown Lafayette.
John Paul, who is planning to open the brewery with his wife, Jessica Paul, said the buildout costs at the warehouse were far greater than expected. He said it would have cost $340,000 to open at the warehouse, which is owned by the Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority. That’s more than three times what the Pauls had budgeted, he said.
“I’m going to just attribute it to significant differences in understanding,” Paul said, referring to the arrangement with the financing authority.
The lease signed in October 2017 required the Pauls to repair electrical and plumbing systems, and to maintain the property in safe condition. The financing authority, a public entity that owns affordable housing units and other property, was responsible for the roof and structural repairs.
The financing authority is spending $500,000 to re-skin the warehouse, repair the roof and put in new insulation, among other upgrades, said Rebekke Miller, program coordinator for the financing authority. That work needed to be done whether or not a tenant was in place, she said.
“We are sorry it didn’t work out. We don’t have any hard feelings,” she said.
Miller said the search for a new tenant will begin once the upgrades are complete next month.
Sawbriar made a media splash in the early summer after announcing its plans to open in the warehouse this fall, billing itself in a press release as "the first taproom-only microbrewery in the city."
While that time frame is no longer realistic, Paul said he and his wife are determined to move forward. He said they are in active negotiations on multiple properties downtown.
“We expect to have that resolved soon,” he said. “We aren’t quitting.”