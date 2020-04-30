The Acadiana Mall is allowing its retailers to offer to-go sales following guidelines issued by the governor’s office earlier this week.
Mall owner Nambdar Realty Group is granting access to the mall to its tenants and employees through mall security to facilitate to-go orders, mall officials said Thursday morning. Businesses can offer the services 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 am.-4 p.m. on Sundays.
The mall will remain closed to the public.
Namdar’s guidelines for businesses and customers include:
- Merchants must arrange for payment over the phone or internet, mall officials said. Contact with customers should be minimized if remote payment is not possible.
- Purchased items must be delivered by an employee to the backseat or trunk of the buyer’s vehicle.
- Employees must wash or sanitize hands after each interaction with a customer and disinfect any item that came into contact with a customer.
The company “will continue to monitor the situation closely and ensure compliance with all state regulations and government decree,” mall officials said.